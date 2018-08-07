Contrasting Pluralsight (PS) & Weibo (WB)

Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weibo and Pluralsight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 1 9 0 2.90 Pluralsight 0 1 6 0 2.86

Weibo currently has a consensus price target of $130.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.14%. Pluralsight has a consensus price target of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weibo and Pluralsight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.15 billion 15.86 $352.59 million $1.56 52.85 Pluralsight $166.82 million 21.19 -$96.53 million N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 31.12% 36.15% 19.78% Pluralsight N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weibo beats Pluralsight on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides third-party online games, including role-play, card, and strategy games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet products that enable platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

