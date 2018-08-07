Contrasting Healthequity (HQY) & Gravity (GRVY)

Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthequity and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 2 8 0 2.80 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthequity presently has a consensus price target of $78.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Healthequity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthequity is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Healthequity and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 22.91% 13.47% 12.73% Gravity 8.07% 41.15% 18.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Healthequity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Healthequity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthequity and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $229.52 million 21.17 $47.36 million $0.54 145.02 Gravity $132.68 million 1.30 $11.98 million N/A N/A

Healthequity has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity.

Risk & Volatility

Healthequity has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthequity beats Gravity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services based on an open platform. The company was founded on April 4, 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

