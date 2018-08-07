Contrasting Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) & L3 Technologies (LLL)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ: GILT) and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of L3 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of L3 Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gilat Satellite Networks does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gilat Satellite Networks and L3 Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A L3 Technologies 0 2 9 1 2.92

L3 Technologies has a consensus price target of $231.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given L3 Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and L3 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 3.46% 7.35% 4.18% L3 Technologies 8.74% 13.82% 5.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and L3 Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.72 $6.80 million N/A N/A L3 Technologies $9.57 billion 1.73 $677.00 million $8.47 24.96

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats Gilat Satellite Networks on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite communications services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems. The company also provides fleet management support services, procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services; modernization and life extension maintenance upgrade and support services; aircraft fabrication and assembly of fixed and rotary wing aero structures, as well as avionics hardware and software systems; and prime mission systems integration and sensor development services. In addition, it offers network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission solutions in various business areas, including space and sensor, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, maritime sensor, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as in advanced programs. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

