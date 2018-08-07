Contrasting Ford Motor (F) & Oshkosh (OSK)

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ford Motor alerts:

55.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ford Motor and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 4.27% 17.43% 2.38% Oshkosh 5.44% 19.19% 8.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ford Motor and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 1 12 6 0 2.26 Oshkosh 0 4 9 0 2.69

Ford Motor currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $93.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.58%. Given Oshkosh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Oshkosh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $156.78 billion 0.25 $7.60 billion $1.78 5.64 Oshkosh $6.83 billion 0.78 $285.60 million $4.25 17.05

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Oshkosh. Ford Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ford Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ford Motor pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oshkosh has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Ford Motor has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Ford Motor on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The company's Financial Services segment offers various automotive financing products to and through automotive dealers. Its financing products comprise retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and improvement of dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with Panasonic Corporation of North America and Qualcomm Technologies. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides severe-duty, and heavy-and medium-payload tactical trucks for the department of defense, such as hauling tanks, missile systems, ammunition, fuel, troops, and cargo for combat units and light-payload tactical vehicles. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides snow removal vehicles; broadcast and communication vehicles comprising electronic field production trailers, and satellite and electronic news gathering vehicles; and command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants and vehicle components, and refuse collection vehicles to concrete ready-mix and waste services industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.