Contrasting Egalet (EGLT) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

Egalet (NASDAQ: EGLT) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Egalet and Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Egalet -208.90% N/A -57.93% Progenics Pharmaceuticals -341.41% -94.45% -40.08%

Egalet has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Egalet and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Egalet 0 3 1 0 2.25 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Egalet presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 713.95%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.60%. Given Egalet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Egalet is more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Egalet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Egalet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Egalet and Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Egalet $26.14 million 0.87 -$69.35 million ($2.44) -0.18 Progenics Pharmaceuticals $11.70 million 57.58 -$51.01 million ($0.90) -9.93

Progenics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Egalet. Progenics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Egalet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals beats Egalet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Egalet

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. The company is also developing Egalet-002, a Guardian Technology AD, ER, oral oxycodone formulation, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the same indication as ARYMO ER. In addition, its other products include Egalet-003, an AD stimulant product candidate; and Egalet-004, an AD, ER hydrocodone-based product candidate. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize OXAYDO tablets; and Septodont, Inc. to promote SPRIX Nasal Spray. Egalet Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and automated bone scan index, a software that quantifies the hotspots on bone scans and calculates the bone scan index value. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient; and Relistor tablets for the treatment of OIC in adults with chronic non-cancer pain. It has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City, New York.

