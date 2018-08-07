Contrasting Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) & Gecina (GECFF)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 11.54% 4.61% 2.62% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $298.86 million 3.33 $29.47 million $2.14 10.14 Gecina $548.20 million 23.03 N/A N/A N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gecina.

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Gecina does not pay a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 5 1 0 2.17 Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.10%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Gecina.

Risk and Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Gecina on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.6 billion euros at end-2017, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

