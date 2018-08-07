Contrasting Allianz (AZSEY) and Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B)

Allianz (OTCMKTS: AZSEY) and Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Crawford & Company Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Allianz pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crawford & Company Class B pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Allianz has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company Class B has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Crawford & Company Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz N/A N/A N/A Crawford & Company Class B 2.43% 27.97% 6.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allianz and Crawford & Company Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 5 3 0 2.38 Crawford & Company Class B 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Crawford & Company Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Crawford & Company Class B shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allianz and Crawford & Company Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $123.78 billion 0.77 $7.69 billion $1.72 12.64 Crawford & Company Class B $1.16 billion 0.40 $27.66 million $0.87 9.62

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company Class B. Crawford & Company Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crawford & Company Class B beats Allianz on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Crawford & Company Class B

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

