Contourglobal PLC (GLO) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Contourglobal’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GLO stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.95) on Tuesday. Contourglobal has a one year low of GBX 226.50 ($2.93) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.96).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Contourglobal in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Daniel Camus purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £37,625 ($48,705.50).

About Contourglobal

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. The Thermal segment uses coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, and diesel to generate electricity.

