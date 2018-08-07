ConocoPhillips (COP) Stake Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,213,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $486,992,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,084,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,369,000 after purchasing an additional 189,423 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of ConocoPhillips opened at $71.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $42.26 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,947 shares of company stock worth $15,331,246. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.