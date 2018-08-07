Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Terex Co. (TEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,258,000 after purchasing an additional 404,164 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Terex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Terex by 836.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 362,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at $16,876,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,190,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $669,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 765 shares of company stock valued at $32,425 and sold 38,716 shares valued at $1,593,207. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

