Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in PPL Corp (PPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934,723 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PPL by 7.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,852,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,183,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PPL by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,280,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,112,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PPL by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,119,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,159,000 after acquiring an additional 327,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in PPL by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,439,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

