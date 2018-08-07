Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,195.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 894,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,782,000 after buying an additional 448,512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,967,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,484,000 after buying an additional 416,938 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8,324.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 321,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,751,000 after buying an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 13,876.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 282,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 280,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after buying an additional 272,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $205.15 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $219.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $186.60 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.29.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

