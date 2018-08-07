Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,290,212,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,977,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,680,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,064,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,359,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,206,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,896,556,000 after acquiring an additional 318,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,623,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,574,905,000 after acquiring an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple opened at $207.99 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1,019.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.46.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $6,509,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,288,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,499,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.