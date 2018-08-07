CONMED (CNMD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CONMED opened at $78.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CONMED has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,218.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,266.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $570,909 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 72.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 423.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.