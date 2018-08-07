ConforMIS (CFMS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of ConforMIS traded down $0.03, reaching $0.92, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,434. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $63.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.90. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 94.69% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConforMIS by 93.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConforMIS by 17.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 328,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ConforMIS by 78.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at $4,408,000. 44.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

