Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent opened at $18.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Conduent has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Conduent from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.