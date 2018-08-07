Conduent (CNDT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

News stories about Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Conduent earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.0414142809496 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $18.81 on Friday. Conduent has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

