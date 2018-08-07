Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Condor Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Condor Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust opened at $10.36 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.