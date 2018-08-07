Condominium (CDM) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Condominium has traded up 101.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Condominium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Condominium has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $123,314.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00380793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00192202 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 68,325,185 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin . Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

