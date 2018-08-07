Compcoin Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (CMP)

Compcoin (CURRENCY:CMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Compcoin coin can currently be bought for $12.20 or 0.00130307 BTC on popular exchanges. Compcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Compcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00383982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00194718 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Compcoin Profile

Compcoin was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Compcoin’s total supply is 6,412,789 coins. The official website for Compcoin is compcoin.com . The Reddit community for Compcoin is /r/compcoin . Compcoin’s official Twitter account is @Compcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Compcoin

