Comparing Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) and ARRIS International (ARRS)

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ: UBNT) and ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARRIS International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.4% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of ARRIS International shares are held by institutional investors. 70.3% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ARRIS International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and ARRIS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks 19.15% 56.13% 25.94% ARRIS International 1.83% 16.82% 7.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti Networks and ARRIS International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks $865.27 million 7.24 $257.50 million $3.09 27.38 ARRIS International $6.61 billion 0.67 $92.02 million $2.43 9.77

Ubiquiti Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARRIS International. ARRIS International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ubiquiti Networks and ARRIS International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks 0 4 0 0 2.00 ARRIS International 1 3 4 0 2.38

Ubiquiti Networks presently has a consensus price target of $67.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.42%. ARRIS International has a consensus price target of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.63%. Given ARRIS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARRIS International is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats ARRIS International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

