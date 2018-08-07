Comparing Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT) & ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: SBOT) and ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellar Biotechnologies and ChemoCentryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellar Biotechnologies $230,000.00 20.60 -$5.03 million ($3.43) -0.42 ChemoCentryx $82.50 million 6.54 $17.69 million $0.36 30.47

ChemoCentryx has higher revenue and earnings than Stellar Biotechnologies. Stellar Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChemoCentryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Stellar Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Stellar Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stellar Biotechnologies and ChemoCentryx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellar Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ChemoCentryx 0 1 3 1 3.00

ChemoCentryx has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.80%. Given ChemoCentryx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChemoCentryx is more favorable than Stellar Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Stellar Biotechnologies and ChemoCentryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellar Biotechnologies -4,766.06% -77.77% -72.53% ChemoCentryx N/A 31.56% 9.03%

Volatility and Risk

Stellar Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats Stellar Biotechnologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellar Biotechnologies

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers KLH, an immune-stimulating protein used in the production of various immunotherapies; and as a carrier molecule or finished injectable product in the immunodiagnostic market. It provides its KLH protein under the Stellar KLH brand. The company's products include Stellar KLH protein in various grades, formulations, custom configurations, and fill finishes for drug development and research applications, as well as KLH-based in vitro diagnostic kits for research and preclinical use. Its customers and partners comprise biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and research centers. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. is based in Port Hueneme, California.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company is also developing Avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). In addition, the company is developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, which has completed a Phase II clinical trial in diabetic nephropathy (DN) and is being developed for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Further, it has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and in cancer. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

