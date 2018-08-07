Comparing Sify Technologies (SIFY) & Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Alphabet Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sify Technologies and Alphabet Inc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $318.04 million 0.20 $14.19 million N/A N/A Alphabet Inc Class A $110.86 billion 7.76 $12.66 billion $32.05 38.63

Alphabet Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alphabet Inc Class A does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet Inc Class A has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Alphabet Inc Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphabet Inc Class A 0 4 31 0 2.89

Sify Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus target price of $1,306.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Alphabet Inc Class A.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Alphabet Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Alphabet Inc Class A 13.16% 18.24% 14.32%

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class A beats Sify Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

