Comparing Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) and Alleghany (Y)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

78.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alleghany shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.10% 10.69% 2.34% Alleghany 1.74% 1.12% 0.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Alleghany’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.47 billion 1.47 $168.82 million $3.11 19.81 Alleghany $6.42 billion 1.53 $90.13 million $2.04 315.19

Selective Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alleghany. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alleghany does not pay a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Selective Insurance Group and Alleghany, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Alleghany 0 0 1 0 3.00

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Alleghany has a consensus price target of $650.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Alleghany’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Summary

Alleghany beats Selective Insurance Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds, as well as workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. In addition, it operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company; manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as supplier of replacement parts, accessories, and services for various cutting technologies; structural steel fabricator and erector; and provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned approximately 226 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

