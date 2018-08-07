Comparing Pretium Resources (PVG) & Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources N/A 2.88% 1.46% Cleveland-Cliffs 20.07% -76.39% 14.64%

51.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $177.93 million 8.10 -$16.45 million $0.10 78.90 Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.38 $367.00 million $0.50 21.62

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pretium Resources and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.66%. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $10.55, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Pretium Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

