Comparing Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) & WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Bond Fund has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Bond Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Bond Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $14.30, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Invesco Bond Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Bond Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $54.80 million 5.53 $34.44 million $1.35 10.93

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Bond Fund.

Dividends

Invesco Bond Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 105.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Bond Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 66.87% 9.83% 5.80%

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Invesco Bond Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed-rate investment-grade corporate bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Baa U.S. Corporate Bond Index. It was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Bond Fund. Invesco Bond Fund was formed in 1970 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

