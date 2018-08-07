Comparing InfraREIT (HIFR) & Saul Centers (BFS)

InfraREIT (NYSE: HIFR) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares InfraREIT and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfraREIT 18.41% 9.13% 4.19% Saul Centers 20.92% 22.47% 3.31%

This table compares InfraREIT and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfraREIT $134.56 million 6.81 $12.30 million N/A N/A Saul Centers $227.29 million 5.31 $48.25 million $3.18 17.16

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than InfraREIT.

Risk & Volatility

InfraREIT has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for InfraREIT and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfraREIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Saul Centers 0 3 1 0 2.25

InfraREIT currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given InfraREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InfraREIT is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of InfraREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of InfraREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Saul Centers pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InfraREIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc. (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L. Hunt family). The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HIFR." Additional information on InfraREIT is available at www.InfraREITInc.com.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

