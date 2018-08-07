Comparing Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) and Its Rivals

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) is one of 239 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hunt Companies Finance Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust 14.26% 8.40% 0.37% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Competitors 22.80% 6.49% 2.58%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust Competitors 1852 8596 9050 252 2.39

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hunt Companies Finance Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $86.56 million $4.70 million 6.88 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Competitors $799.74 million $172.20 million 15.15

Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust rivals beat Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

