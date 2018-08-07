Comparing HENDERSON Ld De/S (HLDCY) and Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

HENDERSON Ld De/S (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HENDERSON Ld De/S alerts:

0.1% of HENDERSON Ld De/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENDERSON Ld De/S N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 15.29% 2.76% 1.63%

Dividends

HENDERSON Ld De/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HENDERSON Ld De/S pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HENDERSON Ld De/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HENDERSON Ld De/S and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENDERSON Ld De/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 0 3 8 0 2.73

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $37.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than HENDERSON Ld De/S.

Risk and Volatility

HENDERSON Ld De/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENDERSON Ld De/S and Hudson Pacific Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENDERSON Ld De/S $3.14 billion 7.52 $3.90 billion $0.57 9.40 Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 7.32 $67.96 million $1.99 17.09

HENDERSON Ld De/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties. HENDERSON Ld De/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats HENDERSON Ld De/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENDERSON Ld De/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value. Founded in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the Company went public in 2010, electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Through the years, Hudson Pacific has strategically assembled a portfolio in high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. The Company is a leading provider of design-forward, next-generation workspaces for a variety of tenants, with a focus on Fortune 500 and industry-leading growth companies, many in the technology, studio sectors. As a long-term owner, Hudson Pacific prioritizes tenant satisfaction and retention, providing highly customized build-outs and working proactively to accommodate tenants' growth. Hudson Pacific trades as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit hudsonpacificproperties.com.

Receive News & Ratings for HENDERSON Ld De/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENDERSON Ld De/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.