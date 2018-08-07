Comparing Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cleveland BioLabs and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.71%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs -578.89% -115.60% -90.24% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -248.30% -162.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs $1.95 million 14.55 -$9.70 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 5,712.35 -$21.21 million N/A N/A

Cleveland BioLabs has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Cleveland BioLabs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

