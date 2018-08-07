Comparing Bridgepoint Education (BPI) & Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE: BPI) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Bridgepoint Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgepoint Education 3.00% 12.93% 6.25% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bridgepoint Education and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgepoint Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bridgepoint Education currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than Bridgepoint Education.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgepoint Education has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgepoint Education and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgepoint Education $478.40 million 0.74 $10.53 million $0.59 22.37 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bridgepoint Education has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Summary

Bridgepoint Education beats Bright Scholar Education Holdngs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2017, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,730 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of January 23, 2018, it had a network of 60 schools with approximately 33,916 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

