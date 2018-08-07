Comparing Advaxis (ADXS) and Auris Medical (EARS)

Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) and Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advaxis and Auris Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $12.03 million 6.17 -$93.43 million ($2.31) -0.61 Auris Medical N/A N/A -$24.80 million N/A N/A

Auris Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advaxis.

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auris Medical has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Auris Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Advaxis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and Auris Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis -1,041.73% -168.35% -99.50% Auris Medical N/A -5,833.92% -82.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advaxis and Auris Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advaxis currently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 136.41%. Given Advaxis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Auris Medical.

Summary

Advaxis beats Auris Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers. The company is also developing Axalimogene filolisbac for the treatment of anal cancer; ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-NEO, an individualized Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to create individualized therapies by activating the patient's immune system to respond against multiple mutations or neoantigens. In addition, it is developing ADXS-HOT for generating potent anti-cancer immunity; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm technology antigen delivery product candidate that is designed to target HER2 expressing solid tumors, including human and canine osteosarcoma. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Amgen Inc.; Sellas Life Science Group; Merck & Co., Inc.; MedImmune/AstraZeneca PLC; Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; and Global BioPharma Inc. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

