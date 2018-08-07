Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,908 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,839,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $173.23 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $138.69 and a 52-week high of $176.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

