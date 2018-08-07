Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 518.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

McDonald’s opened at $156.21 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 151.67%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

