Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd opened at $13.06 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund’s investment advisor believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

