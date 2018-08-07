Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $233.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.60 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 198,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.