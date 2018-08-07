Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Director Vance W. Tang Sells 4,018 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $221,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA traded up $0.05, reaching $55.75, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,310. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $55.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.