Comerica Bank Has $11.20 Million Stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of Tech Data worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 407.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 24.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 53.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

TECD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $82.91 on Monday. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $75.31 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.