Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Headlines about Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colony NorthStar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3603787213318 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CLNS opened at $6.41 on Friday. Colony NorthStar has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Get Colony NorthStar alerts:

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $666.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.48 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Colony NorthStar will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony NorthStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony NorthStar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE:CLNS) is a leading global real estate and investment management firm. The Company resulted from the January 2017 merger between Colony Capital, Inc, NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. The Company has significant property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, other equity and debt investments and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colony NorthStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony NorthStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.