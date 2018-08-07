Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate traded down $0.74, reaching $20.34, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 322,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,392. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

