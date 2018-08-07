Coca Cola HBC (CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.54) to GBX 2,800 ($36.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($31.07) to GBX 2,500 ($32.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca Cola HBC to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,758 ($35.70) to GBX 2,940 ($38.06) in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,723.75 ($35.26).

Coca Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,761 ($35.74). The stock had a trading volume of 80,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,969 ($25.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,682 ($34.72).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Michalis Imellos bought 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,586 ($33.48) per share, with a total value of £1,111.98 ($1,439.46). Also, insider JAN GUSTAVSSON sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,521 ($32.63), for a total transaction of £2,268,900 ($2,937,087.38). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $340,495.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

