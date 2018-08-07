CNOOC (CEO) Given News Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.2189732168597 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CNOOC opened at $159.77 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $185.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

