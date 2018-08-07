CNO Financial Group (CNO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

CNO Financial Group traded down $0.05, reaching $22.21, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,884. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2,528.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,390,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,485 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,831,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,362,000 after acquiring an additional 895,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 742,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 391,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,328,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

