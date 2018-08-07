Clorox Co (CLX) Stake Raised by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Shares of Clorox opened at $143.08 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

