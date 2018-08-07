Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.66 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $123.36 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.