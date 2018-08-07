Citigroup Raises Axis Capital (AXS) Price Target to $62.00

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXS. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axis Capital news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Afam Capital Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Axis Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Axis Capital by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Axis Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

