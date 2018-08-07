Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,392,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 161,784 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cisco Systems worth $574,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $42.83 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

