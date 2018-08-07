Cincinnati Bell (CBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.69 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Bell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Bell opened at $13.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.71. The firm has a market cap of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.24. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,675.78. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 53,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,614 shares of company stock valued at $46,127. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBB shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.