CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $217,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 170,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 76,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,163,503.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America set a $113.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Danaher opened at $101.37 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.