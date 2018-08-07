CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $118.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (IWP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. were worth $118,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. by 77.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. opened at $130.53 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. has a fifty-two week low of $106.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth Idx. Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

